MIAMI -- John Isner never had a break-point opportunity and won anyway, which is the kind of feat typical of John Isner.

The big American with the big serve hit 16 aces Sunday and edged No. 11-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the third round of the Miami Open.

That made it four consecutive sets Isner has won by tiebreaker against Auger-Aliassime in Miami. The score when they met in the 2019 semifinal was 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

In the rematch, neither player had a break point, which meant the outcome was determined by a handful of shots. Isner likes such matches -- sometimes.

"I enjoy it when I win," he said. "It's frustrating when you lose a match that comes down to point here or there, and a lot of times that's how it is for me. I could very easily be talking now as a loser and be going home."

In other men's play, No. 7 Roberto Bautista Agut rallied past No. 31 Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Bautista Agut will face Isner next.

"I'm going to have to play well if I'm going to have any chance of beating him," Isner said. "He's too solid if I don't."

Isner, who won the biggest title of his 14-year tour career in Miami in 2018, took the court at midday in sunny, warm, muggy weather -- the sort that seems to bring out his best tennis.

"These conditions are good for me," he said. "I knew at the very worst I was going to be able to make it a close match and make it come down to a few points, and that was the case."

In the second tiebreaker, the 6-foot-10 American bent down to hit a deft drop volley for a winner to make it 5-all. With Auger-Aliassime serving at 5-6, Isner prevailed in a 13-shot exchange -- a rarity in the serve-dominated match -- when the Canadian sailed a forehand long.

Only five other rallies lasted 10 shots or more.

"One of the best points I played all match," Isner said.

