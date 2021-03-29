Sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada was upset by 26th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-3, 7-6 (6) on Monday at the Miami Open.

Shapovalov was clearly frustrated with some calls that the Hawk-Eye Live technology -- the system that replaces live lines judges with cameras -- saw one way and he saw another way.

"We're getting used to that, that Hawk-Eye life," Hurkacz said. "It's a little bit different."

In other third-round men's matchups, 12th-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada topped 20th-seeded Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 7-5, and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4.

Cilic will meet fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia next. Rublev rolled past Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-1 -- beating him head-to-head for the third time in the last 22 days, and that doesn't even include a walkover victory over Fucsovics in Qatar in that span.

