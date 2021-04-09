        <
        >

          Sonego rallies past Hanfmann to reach Sardegna semifinals

          Lorenzo Sonego will face second-seeded Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
          4:08 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) -Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego rallied past Yannick Hanfmann 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 for a spot in the Sardegna Open semifinals on Friday.

          Sonego trailed by a set and a break before coming back to beat the 105th-ranked Hanfmann.

          "I like a battle and to win when suffering," Sonego said. "But I'm hoping I start a bit better tomorrow."

          Sonego's semifinal opponent will be second-seeded Taylor Fritz, who defated Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4.

          Fritz served eight aces and won 86% of his first-serve points.

          The other semifinal will feature defending champion Laslo Djere against fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili on the red clay courts of the Cagliari Tennis Club.

          Djere eliminated Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, and Basilashvili beat fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

          Djere won the first edition of the tournament at Forte Village in October.