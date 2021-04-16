Six Challenger tennis tournaments scheduled for Canada this year have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis Canada said Friday the events are the men's Winnipeg (Manitoba) National Bank Challenger; the women's Challenger event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; the National Bank Challenger in Granby, Quebec; and the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Calgary (Alberta) National Bank Challenger and the women's Challenger event in Fredericton, New Brunswick, will not take place in 2021 following their October postponement.

So far, Tennis Canada has postponed or canceled 14 Challenger events, which are a tier below events on the ATP and WTA tours, since the start of 2020 because of COVID-19.

Tennis Canada said there are still plans to hold Challenger events in Saguenay, Quebec, (Oct. 18-24) and Toronto (Oct. 25-31).

The Drummondville (Quebec) National Bank Challenger, originally scheduled for March 2021, might be played later this year.