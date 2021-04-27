The All England Lawn Tennis Club said on Tuesday it hopes to have a minimum of 25% capacity for Wimbledon this summer.

The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will be held this year from June 28 to July 11.

"We very much hope 25% is a minimum position from which we can build -- it is our absolute desire to enable as many people as possible to safely attend The Championships this year," Chief Executive Sally Bolton said in a statement.

"At the heart of our thinking is the intention to create the mix of spectators for which Wimbledon is known, while also working hard to protect the financial performance of The Championships, including the surplus that we deliver for the benefit of British tennis."

The AELTC also announced that from 2022 the tournament would become a 14-day event.

"Thanks to improved grass court technology and maintenance over the past five years or so and other measures, we are comfortable that we are able to look after the courts, most particularly Centre Court, without a full day of rest," chairman Ian Hewitt said.

"This provides us with the opportunity, at an important time, to enhance the accessibility, reach and fanbase of Wimbledon, and tennis, both in the United Kingdom and globally. It will also ensure greater resilience and fairness of the tournament programme for our competitors, and enable us to create a different kind of atmosphere on the Middle Sunday, with a strong focus on the local community in particular.

"To be able to launch this new tradition at the same time as celebrating the history of Centre Court in 2022 is something we look forward to immensely."