The Winston-Salem Open men's tennis tournament will be back in August with full spectator capacity and full prize money after the 2020 edition was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hard-court tournament announced Monday it will be played Aug. 21-28, in its usual spot on the ATP calendar right before the U.S. Open.

The total Winston-Salem Open prize money this year will be $717,955, with $96,505 going to the singles champion. The plan is to have 3,500 seats for fans.

It is an ATP World Tour 250 event with a 48-player draw in singles and 16 doubles teams.