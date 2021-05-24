The US Open will use Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling on all competition courts during this year's tournament for the first time, the USTA said in a statement on Monday.

Seven of the nine US Open Series events leading into the year's final major, including the Western & Southern Open and the National Bank Open, will also fully use the technology this summer.

The USTA used electronic line-calling for the Western & Southern Open and US Open on all courts except Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums in 2020 when both events were played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. According to the USTA, Hawk-Eye Live made around 314,000 calls during the two tournaments.

James Japhet, the managing director of Hawk-Eye North America, told The New York Times in September that just 14 of the 225,000 calls made during the first week of the 2020 US Open were erroneous -- and those were the result of human error by operators in the control room.

The 2021 Australian Open was the first major to be played entirely without line judges. Player reaction was mostly positive throughout the tournament, but there were a handful of instances in which it appeared during replays the technology got it wrong.