Petra Kvitova, a two-time major champion and the tournament's No. 11 seed, has withdrawn from the French Open because of an ankle injury.

In a statement posted to social media, Kvitova said she suffered the injury during her media obligations Sunday after her first-round victory over Greet Minnen.

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," Kvitova said. "During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on. It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season."

Kvitova is the second seeded player to withdraw from the tournament since it began Sunday. Naomi Osaka, the No. 2 seed, announced she was exiting on Monday following controversy over media obligations.

Kvitova saved match point in her opener at Roland Garros to defeat Minnen, a qualifier, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1. She was scheduled to face Elena Vesnina in the second round Wednesday. The 31-year-old reached the semifinals at the event in 2020.

Wimbledon, the next major, is slated to start on June 28. Kvitova has won twice at the All England Club, in 2011 and 2014.