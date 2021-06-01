Rafael Nadal's bid for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title has started with a straight-sets victory at the French Open.

Nadal twice was a point from dropping the third set against Alexei Popyrin, but he eventually held on there and wound up winning the first-round match Tuesday at Court Philippe Chatrier 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Nadal has now won 26 consecutive sets at Roland Garros dating to the 2019 final that he won.

He won last year's title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for his record-extending 13th trophy in Paris. That also allowed him to tie Roger Federer for the men's record with 20 major singles championships.

Things didn't go so well for all of the seeded players in action Tuesday.

Seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev was knocked out, losing 6-3, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 to Jan-Lennard Struff.

Meanwhile up-and-coming Aslan Karatsev beat American Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and was joined in the second round by 14th-seeded Gael Monfils, who won in four sets.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who lost to Nadal in last year's final, faces Tennys Sandgren in the night session.

Earlier, play was briefly delayed on Court Simonne-Mathieu following a bomb scare near the stadium that turned out to be a false alarm, according to French police. A security perimeter was quickly set up as spectators and tournament employees were forced to enter the venue via another access.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.