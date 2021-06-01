PARIS -- American teenager Coco Gauff has won her first match as a seeded player at any Grand Slam tournament.

Gauff, 17, erased set points before pulling out the opening tiebreaker and went on to beat Aleksandra Krunic 7-6 (11), 6-4 Tuesday at the French Open.

Gauff next faces Wang Qiang, who happens to be the woman she beat in straight sets in the final of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy, on Saturday.

That gave Gauff -- who also won the doubles title there -- her first clay-court singles title and pushed her up to No. 25 in the WTA rankings. That career best made Gauff the youngest American woman to make her Top 25 debut since Serena Williams in 1998.

Gauff is seeded 24th at Roland Garros.

