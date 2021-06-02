Serena Williams debuts custom French Open sneakers

Heard of Serena Willy? No? Oh come on, it's Serena Williams -- well, at least according to her newest pair of Nikes.

Williams always seems to have something up her sleeve when it comes to Grand Slam fashion. Who could ever forget her catsuit, or her tutus? At this year's French Open, she is wearing a vibrant pair of white and peridot sneakers that showcase more if you take a closer look.

The shoes themselves feature her daughter's name, Olympia, her husband's name, Alexis, in a heart, a silhouette of the Eiffel Tower, a tennis ball that's on fire, figures of tennis players on the silver/gray portion of the shoes, and of course, the word "QUEEN" written on it. All fitting for 23-time Grand Slam champion.

The sneakers also sport a few phrases: "Never stop fighting" lines the inside heel, while "Je ne m'arrêterai jamais" lines the outside. The English translation: "I will never stop."

And, naturally, the shoes perfectly match the rest of her peridot-colored ensemble she is wearing on the clay. Here is another look: