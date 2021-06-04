The women's side at Roland Garros is now without its top three seeds at the French open.

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam.

Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. She had lost to Sabalenka in straight sets in the Madrid semifinals last month.

Top-seeded Ash Barty retired from her second-round match injured on Thursday.

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka withdrew after the first round -- saying she is going to take a break from competition for mental health reasons.

Also Friday, Victoria Azarenka has reached the fourth round of the French Open for the first time since her semifinal run eight years ago.

The 15th-seeded Azarenka beat 23rd-seeded Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes.

Azarenka had played only one match on clay this season entering Roland Garros. She had withdrawn from the Madrid Open after her first-round win there due to a back injury.

The former top-ranked Azarenka next faces Pavlyuchenkova.

Azarenka hit only six winners but also committed just 12 unforced errors to 33 by Keys of the United States.

