          American Taylor Fritz to undergo meniscus surgery on right knee, hopes to play Wimbledon

          3:44 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          American Taylor Fritz says that he will require surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and that he hopes to recover in time to play at Wimbledon.

          Fritz was hurt on the final point of his second-round loss to Dominik Koepfer at the French Open, and he left the court in a wheelchair.

          "I came down from a forehand on match point and heard a pop in my knee," Fritz tweeted Friday. "After that I could barely limp my way to the net to shake hands, and when I tried to stand back up I wasn't able to."

          Fritz is ranked 33rd.