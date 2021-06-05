Former runner-up Sloane Stephens advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday by beating 18th-seeded Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5.

Muchova had 23 winners compared to 22 for Stephens, but the Czech player made 32 unforced errors to 25 for the unseeded American.

Stephens lost the final at Roland Garros in 2018 after winning her only Grand Slam title at the US Open the year before.

She next faces former French Open doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova, who matched her best performance in singles at a Grand Slam by reaching the fourth round.

Krejcikova used a heavy forehand to upset fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. She thrust both hands in the air and shouted with joy after winning on her first match point.

Krejcikova also reached the fourth round in singles at Roland Garros last year.

The unseeded Krejcikova's best singles performance at any other major was reaching the second round at the Australian Open.

She is a former top-ranked doubles player with titles from the French Open and Wimbledon in 2018.

