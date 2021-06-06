PARIS -- Daniil Medvedev's remarkable turnaround at the French Open has propelled him to the quarterfinals.

The Russian beat Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 Sunday. Medvedev is seeded No. 2, but few envisioned his current run of success because he arrived in Paris with a career record of 0-4 at Roland Garros.

Medvedev received treatment on his right elbow during the third set against Garin but finished strong, hitting a succession of winners to take the final two games.

An intriguing showdown looms Tuesday when Medvedev plays No. 5-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached the quarterfinals for the second straight year with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Medvedev is 6-1 in his career against Tsitsipas, including two wins in majors.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Federico Delbonis.

The 22-year-old Davidovich Fokina is ranked 46th. The Spaniard was the junior champion at Wimbledon in 2017.

Next up for Davidovich Fokina will be a match against No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev, who advanced to his third French Open quarterfinal by eliminating Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Zverev is seeking his first Grand Slam title. He was the runner-up at last year's US Open.

Zverev lost the first two sets he played at Roland Garros this year but turned that opening match around to win in five and now has won 12 consecutive sets.

Nishikori was a US Open finalist in 2014 and has been ranked as high as No. 4. But he has now lost 10 matches in a row against top-10 opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.