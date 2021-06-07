Swedish teenager Leo Borg began to follow in his father's footsteps Monday as he won his first junior Grand Slam match at the French Open.

The 18-year-old son of six-time Roland Garros champion Bjorn Borg beat Max Westphal of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the junior event.

"It feels amazing that I came out with the win," Borg said. "It's always tough with nerves. In the beginning, I was not handling it, but I found a way to play my game and to play the game I wanted to in the second set and the third set. It was a great experience."

As the son of a tennis legend, expectations and interest in Borg are higher than any other junior on tour right now. But Borg said he is learning to deal with the attention.

"I was having a hard time with it when I was younger, with people following me on the court or outside the courts, and I was not used to that," he said. "But I'm getting used to it and I can control it more.

"I just have to control it because it's going to be following me all my career. It doesn't bother me. I'm just focusing on my goal, on my tennis."