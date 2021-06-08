Tamara Zidansek is the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal.

The 85th-ranked Zidansek beat Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 on Tuesday to become the first semifinalist at the French Open. She had never been beyond the second round at a Slam prior to this tournament.

Zidansek saved three break points in the penultimate game to hold for a 7-6 lead in the third and then broke Badosa to win.

Zidansek will face either Elena Rybakina or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the final.

Zidansek was formerly a competitive snowboarder.