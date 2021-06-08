Bianca Andreescu has split with the coach who helped her win the 2019 US Open.

The move comes a week after the seventh-ranked Andreescu lost in the French Open's first round to Tamara Zidansek. The Slovenian reached the semifinals with a victory Tuesday.

Andreescu posted on social media that she and Sylvain Bruneau "have mutually decided to end our incredible coaching relationship."

They worked together for four years.

Bruneau was there when a 19-year-old Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the US Open final to give Canada its first Grand Slam singles trophy.

Andreescu has dealt with various injuries since and has appeared in only two major tournaments.