PARIS -- Coco Gauff says she "definitely" plans to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after earning a spot on the U.S. team with her run to the French Open quarterfinals.

The 17-year-old Gauff said she doesn't have any concerns about going to Japan for next month's Tokyo Games.

She also acknowledged she hasn't "really thought about it yet."

The Olympics were postponed last year because of the pandemic and there are concerns now about the coronavirus in Tokyo. Some tennis players have expressed reservations and French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek said she will not participate in the Olympics for Slovenia.

The WTA and ATP rankings after the French Open ends Sunday will help determine which players are eligible to compete in Japan.

Each country can send up to four men and four women to compete in singles and Gauff's career-best Grand Slam showing in Paris moved her into position to go to the Olympics.

She was asked about the Tokyo Games after her quarterfinal loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros on Wednesday. She says "I'm definitely planning on playing the Olympics. ... I'm excited to play."