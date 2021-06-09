Eugenie Bouchard, a Wimbledon finalist in 2014, announced in a social media post that she recently underwent surgery for a torn subscapularis in her right shoulder. She said the tear occurred during her first-round match at the Guadalajara Open in March.

Bouchard, 27, of Canada, advanced to the final at Guadalajara and lost in straight sets to Sara Sorribes Tormo. She has played in just one match since.

"I have tried every form of conservative treatment and rehab known to man, to no avail," Bouchard said. "So last week, I pulled the trigger and had arthroscopic surgery. Doc says everything went great. I have a tough road of rehab ahead of me, but my spirits are high and I will work hard to get back to the job that I love."

Bouchard reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2014 during a season which saw her reach the semifinals at the Australian Open and the French Open, as well as the final at the All England Club. She has largely struggled since her breakthrough season and hasn't reached the second week of a major since 2015.

Bouchard's ranking had fallen to No. 332 before the suspension of the season in March of 2020 due to the pandemic but she had shown signs of a resurgence once the sport resumed in August. She reached the final in Istanbul in August and the third round of the French Open in October. She currently is ranked No. 117.

Bouchard did not provide an estimated date for her return to competition.