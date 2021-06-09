PARIS -- Play has been suspended during the fourth set of the quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini to impose a pandemic-related curfew set at 11 p.m.

Fans were expected to leave at 10:45 p.m. but many did not and even started chanting "we've paid, we'll stay." Some even jeered those who left.

Djokovic was up 2-1 in sets and leading 3-2 when play was halted on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

At 10:55 p.m. both players packed their bags and walked off down the tunnel while fans jeered and one shouted out "Rip-off!"

Within a few minutes the main stadium was almost completely empty.