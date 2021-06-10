Simona Halep will play in the upcoming grass-court tournament at Bad Homburg, she announced in a video on social media.

The reigning Wimbledon champion and world No. 3, Halep had to withdraw from the French Open before play began because of a left calf injury. She accepted a wild card into the Bad Homburg tournament and will be the top seed for the inaugural event.

"I'm super excited to announce I will be playing for the first edition in Bad Homburg, and I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans in the stands," Halep said in the video.

Excited to share this news 😊



See you there @badhomburgopen pic.twitter.com/gooB6AEi6D — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 8, 2021

The tournament gets underway on June 20. The main draw at Wimbledon begins the following week.

Halep defeated Serena Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final, while the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Halep had expressed disappointment about the news when it was announced but found a silver lining.

"It means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title there," she wrote on Instagram last year.