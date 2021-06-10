Serena Williams was playfully miffed that she didn't get to pose next to her daughter in matching outfits

Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., looks to be taking after her mother in both tennis acumen and style, as a recent post on her official account makes pretty clear. In a post from Wednesday afternoon, Alexis Olympia Jr. is wielding a tennis racket, posing fiercely, and rocking a kid's version of an outfit that seems like her legendary mother (just in case anyone forgot, Serena has 23 major women's singles tennis victories to her name) would wear during a tennis major final.

In fact, she did have an identical outfit -- and was a little bit playfully miffed that the photos got posted slightly too early.

"Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit 🙄," Williams commented from her official account. "Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️ LOL."

Hey, sometimes you mess up the timing on a social media post. It happens! Regardless, the whole thing is adorable.