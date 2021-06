PARIS -- French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert have won the French Open men's doubles title for the second time.

Mahut and Herbert have won all four Grand Slam tournaments together.

They defeated Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros.

The French teammates won their first title in Paris in 2018. They've become the first all-French team to win twice at the clay-court major since World War II.