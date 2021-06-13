Barbora Krejcikova has completed a title sweep at Roland Garros.

Teaming up with fellow Czech player Katerina Siniakova, they won the doubles final 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday over Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Krejcikova also won the singles title in Paris. She is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles title sweep at Roland Garros.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won their second title together at the clay-court Grand Slam after lifting the trophy in 2018. They also won the Wimbledon title that year.