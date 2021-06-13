        <
          Barbora Krejcikova wins women's doubles with Katerina Siniakova to complete Paris title sweep

          Barbora Krejcikova: 'It's a dream come true' to win French Open (1:10)

          Barbora Krejcikova reacts to winning the French Open after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (1:10)

          7:17 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Barbora Krejcikova has completed a title sweep at Roland Garros.

          Teaming up with fellow Czech player Katerina Siniakova, they won the doubles final 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday over Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland.

          Krejcikova also won the singles title in Paris. She is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles title sweep at Roland Garros.

          Krejcikova and Siniakova won their second title together at the clay-court Grand Slam after lifting the trophy in 2018. They also won the Wimbledon title that year.