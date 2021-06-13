Stats: Djokovic closes in on Federer, Nadal with 2nd French Open, 19th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win the men's singles title at the French Open..

Here are the best stats from a thrilling finale to Roland Garros 2021:

1

With his 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Tsitsipas, Djokovic wins his second French Open title, becoming the first man in the Open Era (since 1968) to complete a double Career Grand Slam (winning all four majors at least twice). In all tennis history, he is the third player to do so, joining Australian legends Rod Laver and Roy Emerson.

Djokovic is also the first man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open and the French Open in the same calendar year twice (previously did it in 2016).

6

Djokovic is now just the sixth man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam final after trailing by two sets. The other five are Dominic Thiem (2020 US Open), Gaston Gaudio (2004 French Open), Andre Agassi (1999 French Open), Ivan Lendl (1984 French Open) and Bjorn Borg (1974 French Open).

19

The number of Grand Slam singles titles Djokovic now has, further closing his gap in second place among men in the Open Era, behind joint leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 each. Behind Djokovic are Pete Sampras (14) and Emerson (12).

1-5

Djokovic's win-loss record in Grand Slam finals when losing the first two sets now stands at 1-5. In French Open finals, that is a 1-2 record (lost to Nadal in 2012 and 2020).

20-1

This was Tsitsipas' first loss in his Grand Slam career after winning the first two sets. His win-loss record when winning the first two sets now stands at 20-1.

7

The number of Grand Slams Djokovic has won since turning 30, breaking a tie with Nadal for the most such majors among men in the Open Era. Federer, Laver and Ken Rosewall all won four Grand Slam titles after turning 30.

84

This is Djokovic's 84th tour-level title. He's in fifth place among men in the Open Era -- ahead of him are Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94) and Nadal (88). Just behind him, in sixth, is John McEnroe (78).

17

This was the first five-set final at the French Open in 17 years - in 2004, unseeded Argentine Gaudio came back from two sets down to beat his third-seeded compatriot Guillermo Coria in five.

(Stats courtesy of ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)