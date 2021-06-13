Novak Djokovic made a young fan's day after his French Open win

Novak Djokovic says he gave his racquet to a young fan for encouraging him throughout the French Open final. (0:57)

After spending more than four hours on court and needing five sets to come back and win his 19th major title at the French Open on Sunday, Novak Djokovic made the day -- or year -- of one young fan sitting in the stands.

Just moments after securing the victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, Djokovic handed his match-used racket to the boy, seated in the front row near his on-court chair. The expression on the boy's face pretty much says it all.

As any young fan might after receiving such an incredible souvenir, he then jumped up and down and screamed with excitement. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt perhaps summed up the wholesome moment best in a tweet: "The little things. Never know how much they may mean."

The win puts Djokovic within a single major of tying Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for most singles Slam titles by a male player. He'll have a chance to tie or pass them this year at Wimbledon and the US Open.