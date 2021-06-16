British teenager Jack Draper continued his impressive run at the Queen's Club championships as he beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6(5) 7-6(0) on Wednesday.

Draper, who knocked out Italian world number 19 Jannik Sinner in his opening match, used his powerful forehand to great effect against the tricky Bublik.

The 19-year-old did wobble when he served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and was broken after a string of errors. He then saved a set point to force a tiebreak he won with ease.

Wildcard Draper is Britain's youngest ATP quarterfinalist since Andy Murray in 2006.

In it he will face British No. 2 Cameron Norrie who continued his impressive season by beating Russian fifth seed Aslan Karatsev 7-5 6-2.

"To be a quarterfinalist at Queen's sounds amazing," Draper, runner-up in the Wimbledon junior event in 2018, said.

"I thought I blew it near the end but I'm glad I stuck with it. The crowd helped me get over the line."

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, making his return to grasscourts singles action for the first time in three years, faces Italian Matteo Berrettini on Thursday