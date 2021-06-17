Howard Bryant criticizes the Grand Slam board's decision to penalize Naomi Osaka for not speaking with the media during the French Open. (1:33)

Wimbledon organizers have been in contact with women's world No. 2 Naomi Osaka and other players about the tournament's media operations this year, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Thursday.

Osaka, 23, withdrew from the French Open before the second round in the wake of the controversy caused by her decision to skip mandatory postmatch news conferences at the tournament.

She revealed that she had been dealing with anxiety and depression since bursting into the limelight by winning the US Open in 2018, the first of her four Grand Slam titles.

"We have spoken to her [Osaka's] team in the last few weeks," Bolton told the BBC. "So yes, we're certainly remaining engaged with Naomi's team, as we are with all players.

"We have started a consultation. Of course, that consultation needs to include not just the players, but the media and all of those engaged in that space."

On Wednesday, tournament director Jamie Baker said he informed Osaka's team that organizers were "completely open for any discussions" in case of any issues.

Osaka pulled out of next week's Berlin WTA 5000 grass-court tournament on Monday, raising doubts about her participation at Wimbledon, which is due to begin June 28.