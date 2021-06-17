Two-times Wimbledon champion Andy Murray was knocked out at last-16 of the cinch Championships at the Queens Club on Thursday after losing to Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Former world No. 1 Murray was comfortably beaten 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets by Berrettini. The Italian will now face British No. 1 Dan Evans in the quarterfinals.

The 34-year-old Scot, who has dropped down to No. 124 in the world rankings, has struggled to recover the dominating form that he displayed earlier in his career after undergoing hip surgery in January 2019.

Murray, a five-time winner at the Queens Club, eased through his first-round matchup on Tuesday when he defeated France's Benoit Paire in straight sets.

Reigning champion Feliciano Lopez, who won the event in 2019, will face Canada's Denis Shapovalov later on Thursday, while America's Frances Tiafoe takes on Viktor Troicki in the remaining round-of-16 ties.