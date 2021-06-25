Wimbledon 2021: How to watch, schedule, draw, bracket, tennis scores and more

Wimbledon returns this year on Monday, June 28, on ESPN after the oldest tennis tournament in the world was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will have information about the results, key players and big storylines over the course of the Grand Slam, from the time the draw is released to the time champions are crowned.

How to watch Wimbledon

The entire tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, as well as on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Coverage of the first round begins Monday, June 28, at 6 a.m. ET.

The ladies' championship will be broadcast on Saturday, July 10, at 9 a.m. on ESPN, while the gentlemen's championship will be broadcast at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Who is competing at Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic, who is coming off of wins at the Australian Open in February and French Open in June, is seeking his sixth Wimbledon title. If he wins the tournament, he would tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most major championships in men's tennis history.

Tennis Major Pick 'Em Make your picks and compete for a chance to win $1,000! Make Your Picks

The 39-year-old Federer, who withdrew from the French Open prior to the fourth round, is in search of his ninth Wimbledon championship. Nadal, meanwhile, withdrew from Wimbledon and the Olympics, saying he was "listening to my body" so he could "prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy."

Nadal is not the only big-name player to pull out of Wimbledon. Naomi Osaka, the second-ranked women's player, withdrew from the tournament in part to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. Defending women's singles champion Simona Halep, the world No. 3, withdrew early Friday with a calf injury, following world No. 5 Dominic Thiem pulling out of Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury a day earlier.

The women's field is filled with parity, as seven different women have won the last eight majors. Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, whose only Grand Slam was the 2019 French Open, has not advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon in her career.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, has hopes of tying Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles (24). Williams has not won a title since the 2017 Australian Open.

What are the first-round matches to watch?

The draw kept Djokovic and Federer in opposite halves, with the top-seeded Djokovic getting Britain's Jack Draper in Round 1 -- on Monday, as per tradition -- and Federer drawing Adrian Mannarino of France. No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, fresh off a tough loss in the French Open final to Djokovic, will take on American Frances Tiafoe.

The possible men's quarterfinals based on seedings are Djokovic vs No. 5 Andrey Rublev, and Tsitsipas vs. No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut in the top half; No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 6 Federer, and No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in the bottom half.

On the women's side, Serena Williams is in Barty's half, setting them up for a potential semifinal. Williams begins against world No. 100 Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The top-seeded Barty, meanwhile, takes on Carla Suarez Navarro. No. 10 Petra Kvitova matches up against 2017 U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens.

The potential women's quarterfinals are Barty vs. No. 5 Bianca Andreescu, and No. 3 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 6 Serena Williams in the top half; No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 7 Iga Swiatek, and No. 4 Sofia Kenin vs. No. 8 Karolina Pliskova in the bottom half.

Will there be fans at Wimbledon?

Yes, fans are permitted at this year's tournament. Both singles finals will allow full crowds at Centre Court, making it the first outdoor sporting event in the United Kingdom to have full capacity since the pandemic began. Capacity will be 50 percent until the finals, which will be 100 percent.

The All England Club said fans must wear face coverings at the venue grounds but will not be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing when seated. Spectators will also need to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of attending.