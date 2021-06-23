On the anniversary of his mother's passing, Stephen A. Smith thinks it's incredibly important to support Naomi Osaka. (2:41)

American teenager Coco Gauff's Wimbledon preparations suffered a blip as she bowed out of the Eastbourne tournament on Wednesday, losing to Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Sevastova, who is world No. 64, broke Gauff's serve to claim the first set. The American hit back soon after, edging the second set to level the match. However, Sevastova raced to victory in the final set, twice breaking Gauff's serve as the American racked up five double faults.

Gauff secured a superb comeback victory against seventh-seed Elise Mertens on Tuesday, winning 0-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 on a busy day of play after the tournament was washed out on Monday.

Elsewhere, top seed Aryna Sabalenka dominated American Alison Riske in a 6-1, 6-4 victory to advance to the quarterfinals. The world No. 4 took just over an hour to dispatch Riske, serving 10 aces to bag a comfortable win.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina beat second-seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets and will face Sevastova in the next round.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic also lost on Wednesday, succumbing to a 6-4, 6-4 straight sets defeat to compatriot Viktorija Golubic.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.