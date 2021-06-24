Two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray will defend his tennis title at the Tokyo Olympics, after being named in Team GB's squad on Thursday.

Murray, 34, will join Neal Skupski, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury, Heather Watson and Johanna Konta in the line up.

Last week, Murray, the world No. 119, was knocked out of the Queens Club Championship in the last-16 stage after he was beaten by eventual winner Matteo Berrettinii.

"The Olympics means a huge amount to me, it's a massive honour to be able to compete at a fourth Games," Murray, who is heading to his fourth Olympic games, said in a statement.

"Leading Team GB out at the Opening Ceremony five years ago in Rio was one of the highlights of my career. Going to a second Olympics as defending champion is exciting and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Murray, will compete in the men's singles in Tokyo, and will team up with Joe Salisbury for the men's doubles.

British No. 1 Dan Evans will make his Olympic debut, and team up with Skupski for the men's doubles.

Watson makes her third appearance at the games and is joined by Konta, the duo will compete in both the women's singles and doubles event.

Murray will compete as a wildcard entrant at Wimbledon which starts on Sunday.

Team GB's mixed doubles pairing is yet to be announced.