World No 1 Ash Barty says she goes into Wimbledon inspired by the 50th anniversary of fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong's first Wimbledon triumph.

The Australian, who will begin her title bid on Tuesday after recovering from the hip injury she suffered at the French Open, will be wearing a special outfit in tribute to Goolagong.

"It's a really special anniversary for a lot of Australians, but for indigenous Australians in particular I think this is a really special one," Barty told reporters at Wimbledon.

"For me to be able to wear an outfit inspired by Evonne's iconic scallop dress is really amazing."

Goolagong has been a mentor for Barty as she has made her way to the top of the rankings and become a Grand Slam champion, winning the French Open in 2019.

Barty said she had checked with Gooalgong before agreeing to wear the Fila dress.

"Before we had put in the process of creating my version of her iconic dress, I wanted to make sure she was OK," she said. "Called her and asked her. She was really excited.

"I think for me, that made me feel a lot more comfortable knowing her favourite dress, probably her most iconic dress, is something that inspired me and inspired our generation of indigenous youth. I hope that my version of it, my outfit, can do the same for the next generation of indigenous youth coming forward."

Barty said Goolagong has been an inspiration to her and all Australian players for more than a generation.

"Evonne has guided the way," she said. "She's created a path for all of us as Australians, but as a family and for our heritage to know that there is an opportunity to chase after your dreams and to do what you love. She's created a legacy like no other in Australia.

"I think I'm exceptionally proud to be able to call her a friend and a mentor, to be able to share heritage. For me to be able to pay tribute to that on a really special anniversary is something that I'll never forget. I know not only myself but my team, my family, and Evonne and her family are really excited for the outfit, as well."

Australian Evonne Goolagong won her first Wimbledon title in 1971 Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

And Barty said she was fully fit and ready to have a crack at the title.

"Straight after Paris, obviously there was some time where we needed to digest what was going on," she said, having pulled out during her second-round match.

"We needed to get a full diagnosis. We were able to do that, which is a really crucial part of my rehab. We've been able to go through the rehab, do what we've needed to do, give ourselves the best chance to play here at Wimbledon.

"Now I feel like I'm fit, I'm ready to play I'm excited to play. To have an opportunity to again play main draw here at Wimbledon is certainly something that excited me and really drove me to do everything as best as I possibly could with my team to make sure we're fit and we're here playing."

The Aussie will also have the chance to open proceedings with her first-round match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain on Centre Court on Tuesday, the slot reserved for the defending champion but vacated this year by injury to 2019 winner Simona Halep.

"Incredibly special, I think," she said. "It's an opportunity very few people get to experience. Of course, I wish Sim was here to be able to experience that. She's earned the right to open Centre Court on Tuesday as the defending women's champion.

"I'm extremely excited and humbled to have the privilege and to have the honour. I hope I can go out there on a really special occasion for Australian tennis with Evonne's 50th anniversary. I think it's going to be a really special moment and one that I'm certainly looking forward to."