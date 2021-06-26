Andy Murray has said he is looking forward to "feeling the pressure" when he returns to action at Wimbledon on Monday.

The two-time champion is back at Wimbledon in singles for the first time since 2017, when he limped through to the quarterfinals as his hip injury starting to take its toll.

Four years on and with a metal right hip after surgery at the start of 2019, Murray takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili in round one and said he can't wait to step out onto Centre Court once more.

"I miss being on Centre Court, things like that," Murray told reporters. "I miss the pressure of that, as well. That's something I'm looking forward to feeling that again.

"Six, seven years ago, I didn't fear that pressure but it was something that I stressed quite a lot about that. When I reflect on the last few years and stuff, it's actually something I've really missed, playing in front of a big crowd on Centre Court.

"That's what tennis players and tennis fans want to do. There's been times in my career where I've been anxious about that. Right now, I'm looking forward to feeling that pressure. I'm not anxious about going out there to perform. I just want to go do it."

Having played just three events in 2020 and just two matches on grass, Murray needed a wildcard to get into Wimbledon, his ranking sitting outside the direct acceptance at No. 119.

But the 34-year-old said when he comes out to play Basilashvili, the No. 24 seed on Monday, all the old feelings will come flooding back.

Andy Murray is back at Wimbledon in singles for the first time since 2017. Photo by Tony O'Brien/Getty Images

"When I get on the court and play, I think it will be pretty different," he added. "I'll just go out there and I'll compete for every point. If my body hurts afterwards, fine."

Murray's first round match will also capture attention because Basilashvili is accused of domestic abuse at home in Georgia.

Murray said the Tours need to look into ways to respond when players are accused of similar things.

"For me there should be protocols and a process in place when allegations like this are made," he said. "I don't know exactly what those processes are. From what I've heard, they're not great.

"That's something that the ATP, the governing bodies, the ITF, the slams should be looking ti implement in my opinion."