Stefanos Tsitsipas has said he and the new generation of tennis players are eager to put a stop to Novak Djokovic's dream of a calendar "Golden Slam."

The world No. 4 took two sets off Djokovic in the French Open final before the Serbian went on to win the next three and claim the title.

Djokovic also beat Daniil Medvedev, who is tipped as one of the players who could dethrone the ATP's big three, in the Australian Open in February.

"He is a complete player. He has the talent to do it ['Golden Slam']," Tsitsipas said on Sunday at a pre-Wimbledon news conference.

"The younger generation, we are hungry and we want something similar. Obviously we want to stop him and we want to put a stop to that dream of his."

However, the Greek player admitted that it won't be easy to push Djokovic aside.

"It's going to be difficult," he said. "Me personally, I find it very difficult playing against him.

"He is someone who thinks he is the best which is why he has been playing this way. Grass court is a surface that he is confident in and he is playing good."

Djokovic has been handed a favourable draw at Wimbledon with his first round match against British wildcard Jack Draper. He is also on the other side of the draw from Roger Federer.

Tsitsipas will face American Frances Tiafoe in the first round.

"I have a long way to go to face him in this tournament," Tsitsipas added. "It won't be easy for both of us."