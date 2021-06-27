Britain's Johanna Konta was withdrawn from Wimbledon on Sunday after she was deemed to be a close contact of a team member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Konta, the world No 31, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2017 and Britain's highest-ranked woman, was removed from the draw and replaced by China's Wang Yafan.

"A member of Johanna Konta's team presented with COVID-19 symptoms this morning, and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with The Championships' testing protocols," Wimbledon said in a statement. "A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC (All England Club), together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact. In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from The Championships.

"Both Johanna and her team member had tested negative on all previous tests undertaken within The Championships' protocols. Both individuals were advised of the positive test and close-contact classification and are now self-isolating for the next 10 days."

Konta had been scheduled to play Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the first round.