Former world No. 1 Andy Murray survived a late scare against Nikoloz Basilashvili to win his first singles game at Wimbledon since 2017 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Murray hasn't competed at the event since he suffered a major hip injury in the quarterfinals.

He looked comfortable in the first two sets and raced to a 6-4, 6-3 lead.

He led 5-0 in the third set but Georgia's Basilashvili fought back to leave Murray serving to stay in the set at 6-5.

The player from Great Britain wasn't able to hold off the world No. 28's advances, however, and Basilashvili took the set 7-5.

"I did well to win the fourth set because mentally that was not easy to go back to the locker room after that third set," Murray said during his on court interview.

"It was really disappointing to lose the third and I had to remind myself what I was doing."

Both players left the court for 15 minutes then as the centre court roof was closed.

Murray came back out and broke Basilashvili's serve twice in a row to set him on course for a hard fought win.

Murray, now ranked as No. 118 in the world, has never lost a major match in his career after holding match point and the last time he even lost any tour-level match after holding match points was 2012 Paris Masters 1000 in the 3rd round against Jerzy Janowicz.

He also has a 136-1 win record in his major career when taking a two set lead.