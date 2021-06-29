Australia's Nick Kyrgios beat France's Ugo Humbert in their latest five set epic battle 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7 at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The match had been suspended overnight perfectly poised at 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-3 as a delay in proceedings due to the rain meant that their match was moved to the covered Court One late in the day.

However, the pair delivered one of the most entertaining games of the championship so far over the two days. There were several big point moments and the crowd didn't want to leave on Tuesday.

"I really enjoyed being out there. Again, he's a hell of a player. It could have gone completely his way. There was only a couple of fault points in it. He's going to do some special, special things in this sport," Kyrgios told a news conference after the match.

"I got here four days before the event started. I'm not sure what day that was. Yeah, look, a lot of people were telling me there's no chance, there's no point in you going with that short preparation.

"I'm not scared of anyone in the draw. I know if I believe and I'm feeling good mentally, like, I know what I'm capable of."

Kyrgios beat Humbert in the Australian Open in February which put the two equal on head-to-head record with Humbert beating him at Acapulco in 2020.

The 26-year-old Australian's serve saw him dominate Humbert in the first set, but he grew frustrated in the second and third as the Frenchman gained a foothold in the match.

Kyrgios complained about the surface on Court One -- a topic of debate throughout this year's Wimbledon Championships as a number of players found it increasingly difficult to keep their footing -- and said the play was slower because of it.

"Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here. It should be fast, That's grasscourt tennis," Kyrgios muttered.

"They've made it slow. This isn't grass anymore. This is slow. Slow.

"Try watering it. Make it a grass court again, thanks."

Humbert went on to take the set but the drama for the evening wasn't finished as Kyrgios served four aces in a row to start the fourth set. He continued to build off the energy of the crowd and sent the match to a fifth set.

With just half an hour left, it looked unlikely that the game would be finished on the night despite Kyrgios' best attempts to serve fast and get the match settled.

The pair then returned to the court the following day and despite admitting he had been in pain after the previous night's sets, Kyrgios was ferocious.

However, a heavy fall late in the fifth set was enough to worry both Kyrgios and the crowd, especially after Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino had been forced to retire with slip injuries the day before.

"Yeah, my hip's fine," Kyrgios said.

"Very lucky. Obviously it's devastating to see some big names go out due to an injury like slipping on the court. Mannarino was putting on a great match against Federer. Obviously seeing Serena, the legend, go down, it's not easy. I'm very lucky it wasn't nothing too severe."

He gingerly got to his feet though and continued with the game.

The players exchanged games tit-for-tat before Kyrgios finally managed to break Humbert to bring the set to 8-7 and him serving for the match.

Humbert didn't give up and at one point was 40-15 up on the Australian, but Kyrgios brought it back to a match point, which he secured.