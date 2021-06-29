Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert will have to continue their latest epic battle on Wednesday as play was suspended at Wimbledon on Tuesday due to a curfew with the match standing at 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 3-3.

The two had been due to play on one of the outdoor courts earlier in the day but had their match moved to the covered Court One late in the day due to heavy rain which caused several matches to be postponed.

However, the pair delivered one of the most entertaining games of the championship so far with several big point moments and a crowd who didn't want to leave.

Kyrgios beat Humbert in the Australian Open in February which put the two equal on head-to-head record with Humbert beating him at Acapulco in 2020.

The 26-year-old Australian's serve saw him dominate Humbert in the first set but he grew frustrated in the second and third as the Frenchman gained a foothold in the match.

Kyrgios complained about the surface on Court One -- a topic of debate throughout Wimbledon today as a number of players found it increasingly difficult to keep their footing -- and said the play was slower because of it.

"Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here. It should be fast, That's grasscourt tennis," Kyrgios muttered.

"They've made it slow. This isn't grass anymore. This is slow. Slow.

"Try watering it. Make it a grass court again, thanks."

Humbert went on to take the set but the drama for the evening wasn't finished as Kyrgios served four aces in a row to start the fourth set. He continued to build off the energy of the crowd and sent the match to a fifth set.

With just half an hour left, it looked unlikely that the game would be finished on the night despite Kyrgios' best attempts to serve fast and get the match settled.

Instead, the two will take to the court again on Wednesday with it perfectly poised to go either way with the final set balanced 3-3.