Britain's Cameron Norrie has progressed to the second round Wimbledon after beating France's Lucas Pouille 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 2-6, 5-7 on Wednesday.

The match was hit by several delays on Tuesday which saw it start late on, forcing it to be suspended overnight with the score at 7-6 (8-6) to Pouille.

However, the break reflected well on Norrie, who was beaten by Pouille the last time the two met at Roland Garros in 2018, as the 25-year-old finished strongly.

Norrie, No. 29, seed has climbed the ranks in the intervening years and this tournament marks the first time he has been seeded at a Grand Slam.

Pouille, who is a former French No. 1, has struggled with injury and is working his way back from an elbow injury of which he had surgery for last year.

Despite Pouille serving 12 aces to Norrie's seven, the British player's serve percentages were better and he committed less unforced errors than the Frenchman.

Norrie will face wildcard Alex Bolt in the second round.