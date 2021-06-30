Andy Murray survived a second and third set scare from Oscar Otte to beat the German 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on Centre Court in the last action of the day at Wimbledon.

It was a packed day for Great Britain's contingent at the championships with Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie both advancing while Katie Boulter was knocked out by No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

All eyes were firmly on Centre Court for the last match of the day, however, as Murray fought back from losing two sets in a row to win the match.

The match marked only the second time in Murray's career that he has been forced to five sets in the opening week of Wimbledon. The other time was his debut in 2005.

Murray took the first set comfortably and started the second well, going 3-1 up. However, Otte capitalised on messy play from Murray.

The British player had to dig deep with long rallies following and there were gasps in the crowd when Murray went down in the fifth set clutching his knee.

This was Murray's first appearance at Wimbledon since 2017 when he sustained a career changing hip injury and after the scenes of Serena Williams limping off Centre Court yesterday, there was a fear of a similar situation.

But Murray returned to his feet and was roared to victory by the crowd, pulling off some astounding shots.

"I enjoyed the end. The middle part not so much. What an atmosphere to play in in the end," he said in his on-court interview after the match.

"I needed everyone's help to win it and they did a great job."

The match was a physical affair but Murray said after that his body had held up, despite the fall.

"I'm obviously tired and fell over a couple of times, pretty slick courts, but I think considering everything I'm alright. Hips feel good," he added.

British No. 1 Dan Evans breezed into the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday, beating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Evans, who is seeded at No. 22 for the championship, built on his first round victory against Feliciano Lopez and won all his break points in the first -- including three to start the match off -- and second set. Lajovic only managed to win one in the first set and none in the second.

His serving was crucial to him taking a two set lead and he used this momentum to go into a 5-2 lead in the third set. However, Lajovic fought back and Evans was forced to dig in to finally take the set 6-4.