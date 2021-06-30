British No. 1 Dan Evans breezed into the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday, beating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Evans, who is seeded at No. 22 for the championship, built on his first round victory against Feliciano Lopez and won all his break points in the first -- including three to start the match off -- and second set. Lajovic only managed to win one in the first set and none in the second.

His serving was crucial to him taking a two set lead and he used this momentum to go into a 5-2 lead in the third set. However, Lajovic fought back and Evans was forced to dig in to finally take the set 6-4.