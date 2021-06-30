British No. 1 Dan Evans breezed into the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday, beating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Evans, who is seeded at No. 22 for the championship, built on his first round victory against Feliciano Lopez and won all his break points in the first -- including three to start the match off -- and second set. Lajovic only managed to win one in the first set and none in the second.
His serving was crucial to him taking a two set lead and he used this momentum to go into a 5-2 lead in the third set. However, Lajovic fought back and Evans was forced to dig in to finally take the set 6-4.
"Thanks everyone for coming to watch. It's great to have you back, I hope you enjoyed. I got nervy at the end but pleased to come through," Evans said in his on-court interview.
"It was difficult today, the occasion and I was nervous. I'm happy to come through win, I need a day off as I'm exhausted. Delighted to come through."
Katie Boulter put up a fine performance against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka but couldn't capitalise at important moments and fell to a 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 loss.
The British player had her elbow heavily strapped and had to receive medical attention on court but this didn't stop her from pushing Sabalenka with the home crowd roaring at every point won.
"It was really tough. She's an unbelievable player and it was a really tough match," Sabalenka said after. "I really wanted to win this match.
"It was a great atmosphere anyways. I enjoyed from the beginning to the end no matter what was the score.
"Of course I was nervous a lot today and especially I didn't feel the court well from the beginning. I'm really glad I found my rhythm in the second set."