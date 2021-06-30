America's highest ranked men's and women's singles player Sofia Kenin has said she will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenin announced the news after she was knocked out of Wimbledon's second round by fellow American Madison Brengle.

"Yeah, I'm not playing the Olympics. Yeah, that was a difficult decision, but I spoke and discussed that with my agents," she told a news conference after the match on Wednesday.

"I couldn't take anyone with me, and I definitely wanted to have someone.

"Of course I love the Olympics. It was a tough one, like I said."

Kenin said in February that she did intend to compete in the Games and secured her spot on the team in May through her No. 4 world ranking which guaranteed her being one of the top four American women in the world.

She has since dropped to No. 6 in the world rankings, two above Serena Williams in eight.

Williams also confirmed on Sunday that she will not play at the Olympics.

She has four tennis gold medals to her name but said "there's a lot of reasons" why she made that decision.

Both Williams and Kenin have been knocked out of Wimbledon in the first few days.

Williams was forced to retire in the first round after sustaining an injury while Kenin fell in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to Brengle. Kenin confirmed her schedule would involved playing in San Jose, Montreal, Cincinnati and the U.S. Open.