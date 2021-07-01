Australia's Ash Barty progressed to the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday after beating Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3 in the first match of the day on Centre Court.

It was far from a comfortable afternoon out for No. 1 seed Barty, who struggled at times with her serve in particular.

Barty's playing time has been limited to an extent with the pandemic and a hip injury that forced her out of the French Open in the second round and also out of the quarterfinals in Rome. Wimbledon also marks her first grass tournament in over two years.

"This is a beautiful court. This is where it is at. I wish we could play all year on this," she said in her on-court interview.

"I love it. It felt like a long two years but I'm glad to be back.

"She [Blinkova] played a great match today. There were a few points here and there that could have made this a different story."

This was the first career meeting between the two and while Blinkova did play some decent shots in the first set, it was Barty's inability to get her serve under control which kept the Russian in the match.

Barty struggled with double faults in the match, including two in a row during her first serve in the first set which allowed Blinkova to break her straight away.

She made nine double faults throughout the match while Blinkova only conceded two.

These sorts of mistakes kept creeping into Barty's game, especially with her backhand. She made 33 unforced errors throughout the match compared to 21 by Blinkova.

However, Barty grew into the first set and shook off some of her nerves. The errors in her game continued though and despite breaking Blinkova at the first time of asking in the second set, she then allowed her 22-year-old opponent to break back.

Much like in the first set, however, Barty stayed calm and allowed her game to rise to the occasion. Blinkova couldn't match the Australian's return and Barty took the set comfortably at 6-3.