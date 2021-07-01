The ATP and WTA released the latest updates to their schedule for the latter portion of the 2021 season on Thursday, including the dates for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The tournament will be held from Oct. 4-17, with the main draw getting underway on Oct. 10. It will be the first time the event has been held since March, 2019 after last year's tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WTA announced all tournaments scheduled to take place in Japan and China will be cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The lone exception is the year-end Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, which is still being considered,

Steve Simon, the WTA chairman and CEO, said the tour was attempting to find new locations to hold tournaments during those dates.

"We are working on a parallel path to provide playing opportunities in other regions," said Simon in a statement.

The ATP announced the cancellation of the China Open and Rakuten Japan Open also due to the pandemic. The Rolex Shanghai Masters event is still expected to take place but the dates are not yet confirmed.

The BNP Paribas Open is a 1000-level event for both tours. It was the first tournament on the 2020 tennis calendar to be cancelled due to COVID-19, and was not able to be held during its traditional spring dates this year due to virus concerns.

Fans will be permitted on site, but will be required to show proof of vaccination.