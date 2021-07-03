LONDON -- Roger Federer reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time on Saturday by beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken at love by Norrie.

After trading breaks in the fourth set, Federer broke again for a 5-4 lead.

He will play No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday.

Norrie was the last British man remaining in the tournament.

Also, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev beat American Taylor Fritz 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and No. 7 Matteo Berrettini advanced past Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios had to retire with an abdominal injury after the second set of his third-round match against No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Kyrgios told a trainer he couldn't serve properly and was worried about tearing a muscle.

"It's getting worse and worse," Kyrgios said. "I'm trying but I can't even ... I can't serve anymore. I can't do it."

Kyrgios won the first set 6-2 but lost the second 6-1 on No. 1 Court.

The Australian is also playing mixed doubles with Venus Williams.

The men's singles started on a more light-hearted note when Kyrgios stepped onto the court only to realize he left his grass-court shoes in the locker room.

His mishap forced the two players to stand around for a couple of minutes before they could start their warm-up.

"The one day I thought I was being a professional," Kyrgios joked.

A Wimbledon employee reunited him with the right shoes.