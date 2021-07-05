Karen Khachanov held off Sebastian Korda, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8, on Monday to advance to his first Wimbledon quarterfinals. Korda, who turned 21 on Monday, had been the last American man remaining in the draw.

The fourth-round match featured 13 breaks of serve in the final set and lasted three hours and 49 minutes, making it the ninth longest match of the tournament. Khachanov will next face No. 10 seed Denis Shapovalov.

No American man has reached a major semifinals since John Isner at Wimbledon in 2018. Andy Roddick remains the last American man to win a Grand Slam (2003 US Open) or reach a final (2009 Wimbledon). Pete Sampras was the last American man to win at the All England Club in 2000. This marks the longest major title drought for U.S. men in tennis history.

Two American women, Madison Keys and Coco Gauff, reached the round of 16.

Korda was playing in the first five-set match of his career and in his debut in the main draw at Wimbledon. This was his second major fourth-round appearance, after achieving the same result at the 2020 French Open. Korda won his first ATP title in May at the Emilia-Romagna Open.