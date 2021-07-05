Novak Djokovic hustles to chase down Cristian Garin's drop shot and secures the point with a crosscourt winner. (0:58)

'Can you believe it?!' Djokovic's crosscourt winner a thing of beauty (0:58)

WIMBLEDON, England -- Two-time defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic reached his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal by defeating Christian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday.

Djokovic earned his 12th quarterfinal berth at Wimbledon, which ties him with Arthur Gore for third place on the men's all-time list, behind Roger Federer's 18 and Jimmy Connors' 14.

The top-ranked Serb lost just three points on his first serve in the match and saved the only two break points he faced.

Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal and is looking for a sixth title at the All England Club, and record-equaling 20th Grand Slam trophy.

Garin was playing on Centre Court for the first time and was broken five times.

American Sebastian Korda, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, lost a marathon fifth set that featured 13 breaks of serve. Karen Khachanov of Russia won the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 to reach the quarterfinals.

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by easing past unseeded Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini only landed 53% of his first serves but was only broken once in the match. He finished with 37 winners to 16 for Ivashka, and broke his opponent six times.

Berrettini won the Queen's Club grass-court tournament last month and has only dropped one set so far at Wimbledon. He is the first Italian to reach the quarters at the All England Club since Davide Sanguinetti in 1998.

Lorenzo Sonego has a chance to join him later when he plays Roger Federer on Centre Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.