Angelique Kerber fires a serve past Coco Gauff to win the match and advance to the quarterfinals. (0:27)

LONDON -- Coco Gauff's Wimbledon run has ended in the fourth round again after the 17-year-old American lost to former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.

It is the second time she has lost at that stage, including her breakthrough run at the All England Club in 2019.

Kerber outplayed Gauff in the key moments Monday, converting four of the five break points she created and saving four of the six that she faced.

"Coco is such a great, talented young player,'' Kerber said. "I'm really sure she will have a great career.''

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and is the only former champion left in the women's draw.

Top-ranked Ash Barty reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time Monday after ending Barbora Krejcikova's 15-match winning streak.

Barty beat the French Open champion 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court, coming back from a break down in the first set and then saving seven of the eight break points she faced in the second.

"I love coming out here and test myself against the best in the world,'' Barty told the crowd. "And there's certainly no place I'd rather be at the moment.''

Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros this year and was playing singles at Wimbledon for the first time.

Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Tunisian converted all seven break points she created and served out the match at love with an ace. The 21st-seeded Jabeur also reached the quarterfinals at last year's Australian Open, becoming the first Arab woman to reach that stage at any Grand Slam tournament.

"Tunisians are everywhere, I've got to say,'' she said with a smile. "They were singing a football song. I felt the need to sing with them.''

Swiatek won last year's French Open but lost in the first round of her only previous Wimbledon appearance in 2019.

No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

No. 23-seeded American Madison Keys was eliminated, losing to Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (3), 6-3.

No. 19 Karolina Muchova made Wimbledon's quarters for the second year in a row by beating No. 30 Paula Badosa 7-6 (6), 6-4.